TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Recharged from its open week, No. 8 Alabama enters November with its preseason goals still intact.

First up for the Crimson Tide will be securing an SEC West title and punching its ticket to the conference championship game. Alabama (7-1, 5-0) can all but lock that up this weekend with a win over No. 14 LSU (6-2, 4-1).

After suffering an overtime defeat to the Tigers last season, the Crimson Tide is currently a 3-point favorite for Saturday’s matchup at 6:45 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here are three things to watch, two questions and one prediction heading into the game.