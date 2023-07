There’s been far more interest surrounding Alabama’s hire at offensive coordinator, but reshaping the Crimson Tide’s defense won’t be a cakewalk either. Kevin Steele is back in Tuscaloosa for his third stint under Nick Saban and will oversee a Tide defense needing to replace eight starters from last year’s team.

Saban knows what he’s getting in Steele and has expressed plenty of confidence in the 39-year veteran this offseason. Today, TideIllustrated will examine Alabama’s new defensive coordinator by taking a look at three ways Steele will help the Crimson Tide, two questions he has to answer and one prediction for the coming season.