Tide Pod: Thoughts on Alabama's win over Robert Morris, Saint Mary's next

Jack and Tony recap No. 2 seed Alabama's 90-81 win over No. 15 seed Robert Morris in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The guys discuss Grant Nelson's heroics in the second half, what players stepped up in the frontcourt offensively, major struggles on the glass and guard scoring. Jack and Tony preview the Tide's second-round matchup against Saint Mary's, if fans should be worried about a near-loss to a No. 15 seed and what has to get fixed to defeat the Gaels.

Watch above or listen here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4cJihGNhqDLiKTRgIniuyR?si=DGC9A7uiSCmsRsV2l71ALA