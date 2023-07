Nick Saban wasn’t shy about doling out praise toward his first-year offensive coordinator during last week’s SEC Media Days. The head coach complimented Tommy Rees several times, calling the 31-year-old assistant “one of the brightest young guys I’ve seen for a long time in this business.”

After making a solid first impression, Rees will have his hands full next month as Alabama opens its preseason camp with several uncertainties still surrounding the offense. Today, TideIllustrated will examine three ways Rees will help the Crimson Tide, two questions he has to answer and one prediction of his first-year success in Tuscaloosa.