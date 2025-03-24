Tide Pod: Outlook for Alabama during in second weekend of NCAA Tournament

Jack and Tony recap Alabama’s first two NCAA Tournament games and discuss what improved the most for the Crimson Tide from the Robert Morris to Saint Mary’s games. The guys discuss the impact of Mouhamed Dioubate and Grant Nelson, the improvement of Clifford Omoruyi, and the impact of Alabama’s backcourt. The show finishes with a preview of Alabama’s path in the second weekend, including a preview of its next opponent: BYU.

Watch above or listen here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1b05l481iKXShKrqvc2DGJ?si=plhxKgPyRiOUZ9b8BifdKA