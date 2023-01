After adding five players through the transfer portal last offseason, Alabama has been slow in its pursuit of talent from other programs. The Crimson Tide received a commitment from Maryland transfer tight end C.J. Dippre last month but has been relatively quiet on the transfer front since.

Still, the offseason is young, and there is plenty of time for the Crimson Tide to tinker with its roster moving forward. With that in mind, here are some targets Tide Illustrated has learned Alabama is considering at the moment.