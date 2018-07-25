Prized Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis suffered an ACL tear on June 10, an injury that usually sidelines players for the season. However, he has been seen on social media making great progress to his knee and on Wednesday he had a message for fans regarding his injury.



Lewis a 6-foot-5, 256-pound junior out of Washington D.C. missed 10 games last season after suffering an elbow injury during week one against Florida State. The injury was thought to have sidelined him for the season, but he made a return against Auburn and played in the final three games of the season finishing with 16 tackles and one sack.

Alabama was hit hard by the injury bug last season, especially at linebacker with a total of seven linebackers missing games because of injuries ranging from an injured groin, torn bicep, fractured right kneecap, high ankle sprain, and a fractured foot.

Heading into the 2018 season, Alabama has already lost three linebackers. Lewis as mentioned with an ACL tear, Keith Holcombe the Tuscaloosa native that will focus solely on baseball, and VanDarius Cowan who was dismissed from the team July 9 after a violation of team rules.

While the linebacker position will be thin going into the season, there is plenty of veteran leadership returning along with rising newcomers. Redshirt junior Anfernee Jennings at 6-foot-3, 266-pounds played in 11 games last season and finished with 41 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

Jennings spoke very highly of incoming five-star outside linebacker Eyabi Anoma during SEC Media Days.

“Eyabi, he’s a great player,” Jennings said. “We haven’t really got in pads yet, but so far, he’s doing a great job in the conditioning program, working out, learning the playbook. Just trying to learn the game from the older guys and learn as much as he can, so I’m looking forward to seeing him.”

Returning middle linebacker Mack Wilson is a player Saban expects a lot from this season. Wilson, who is projected to start, will be the signal caller on defense according to Saban.

Saban continued that Wilson is very athletic, very good, and there are no questions about his on the field ability, but that the question that surrounds Wilson is his leadership and how he affects people will be critical.

Alabama will open fall camp on August 3.

