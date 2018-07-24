Jalen Hurts is staying at Alabama. At least that’s what he told his head coach. According to an article from ESPN published Tuesday, the Alabama quarterback confirmed to Nick Saban that he’d be remaining with the team for the upcoming season.



"Jalen actually came to me and said ... 'I am going to be here. I am going to be here. I came here to get an education. I graduate in December, and I'm going to be here,'" Saban told ESPN.

That should be reassuring to the head coach who claimed last week that he had “no idea” whether or not Hurts would be on the roster by the season-opener against Louisville on Sept. 1.

"Well I have no idea, I expect him to be there," Saban said during SEC Media Days in Atlanta when asked point blank if he expected Hurts to remain on the roster com. "I think it's our job to give both players a very fair opportunity to have a chance to win the team at their position. I think...both are capable. We will create a role for one or both of those guys on our team.”

Hurts is currently competing with sophomore Tua Tagovailoa for the starting quarterback position this fall. Last season, Hurts started all 14 of Alabama’s games, completing 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,081 yards and 17 touchdowns with one interception while rushing for 855 yards and eight touchdowns. However, he struggled toward the end of the year and was eventually replaced by Tagovailoa in the second half of the national championship game.

Earlier this offseason, Hurts' father, Averion Hurts, made headlines in an article published by Bleacher Report, where he stated that his son would become "the biggest free agent in college football history" if he doesn't win the starting job.

Hurts and Tagovailoa were supposed to compete for the starting job this spring, but Tagovailoa broke a bone in his throwing hand limiting his participation in camp. Since then, Saban has maintained the battle will continue to play out when Alabama opens up fall camp next week.

During an interview on The Stephen A Smith Show on Tuesday, Saban was asked what he is looking for out of both quarterbacks this fall.

“I think that those guys, the message that I’ve said to them is if you’re going to win the job you’ve got to win the team,” Saban said. “You’ve got to be the best leader, you’ve got to be the guy that distributes the ball correctly and executes and develops confidence with your peers on offense and with the team. So, if both those guys do that and one guy clearly doesn’t do that better than the other, then I think maybe there could be a role for both guys on the team.

“But I think all this has to be determined in fall camp, especially with the fact that Tua didn’t really participate much in spring practice because of his hand injury and Jalen has made improvement. Both guys have some credibility in our organization for what they’ve done and what they’ve accomplished, so this is not something that you don’t have to treat both guys with the respect and make sure that you give them a fair opportunity.”

Alabama players report for fall camp next Thursday (Aug. 2) before beginning practice the next day.