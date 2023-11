TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The SEC West wasn’t quite won Saturday, night, but No. 8 Alabama is well on its way to punching a ticket to next month’s SEC Championship Game.

Led by quarterback Jalen Milroe the Crimson Tide beat No. 14 LSU, 42-28, avenging last year’s loss to the Tigers. Alabama now just needs another SEC win or an Ole Miss conference loss to lock up the SEC West title.

Here are some takeaways from Saturday’s game.