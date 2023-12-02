Alabama will have to wait until Sunday to see how the College Football Playoff field shakes out. For now, the Crimson Tide’s focus is on bringing home a 30th SEC title. No. 8 Alabama will take on top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship Game today at 3 p.m. CT inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama (11-1, 8-0 in the SEC) is currently a 5-point underdog against Georgia (12-0, 8-0), according to the Caesers Sportsbook. Here’s how TideIlustrated’s staff thinks the game will play out.

Alabama 31, Georgia 24

Georgia has been playing with fire all year. The Georgia Tech game last week was a prime example of how this is not the team of 2021 or 2022, and Alabama has a chance to dethrone the Bulldogs and put themselves back into the playoffs hunt at the same time. Georgia struggled to stop the run last week and injuries have slowed down their top wide receiver and All-American tight end Brock Bowers. Quarterback Carson Beck has struggled with tight passing windows and the Tide should be able to slow down their rushing attack. On the flip side, the Jackets showed how to attack the UGA defense using motion to create rushing numbers and lanes for the backs and quarterback run game playing into the strength of the Alabama offense under Jalen Milroe. I expect the Tide to win a close one to reclaim the SEC Championship and a spot in the playoff. — Kelly Quinlan, publisher

Alabama 30, Georgia 24

These are the two best teams in the country, and it’s hard to separate them in terms of talent. Both teams have first-year starters at quarterback with plenty of established weapons for them to target. They also feature stout defenses littered with NFL talent. To me, this one comes down to the quarterbacks. Can Jalen Milroe maintain the elite playmaking ability he’s pulled off the past four games? Is Carson Beck a future NFL quarterback, or will he be exposed by the best defense he’s faced this season? Perhaps the biggest question is which one of those two will avoid costly turnovers. Georgia has struggled against mobile quarterbacks this season, and Milroe is red-hot. I’m picking the Katy, Texas product to put on another display and lead Alabama to the College Football Playoff. — Tony Tsoukalas, managing editor

Alabama 33, Georgia 30

We are finally here. The SEC championship game for all the marbles. With Alabama still seemingly backed up against the wall, it should come out with their hair on fire. This is one of Nick Saban’s best coaching jobs after much speculation and doubt regarding this group earlier in the season. Now Alabama has a shot to win it all behind the legs and arm of Jalen Milroe. On Saturday he might be expected to shoulder more of the load without Jase McClellan. That said, he’s done a good job putting distractions to the side and focusing on each week at a time. Defensively, the Tide have to slow down the run. With Georgia having two of the premier backs in the conference, that could be difficult. However, the Crimson Tide have the horses to get it done. Simply put, Alabama gets it done and turns their attention to hopefully a college football playoff appearance. — Brandon Howard, recruiting writer

Alabama 30, Georgia 27

Despite possibly being without starting running back Jase McClellan, I just can’t shake the feeling that Alabama will be the team that ignites all the chaos for the College Football Playoff committee. Jalen Milroe is coming off his second game of the season where he finished with over 200 yards passing and over 100 yards rushing. He has to have a similar performance if Alabama wants to win Saturday, especially if McClellan is out and with how good Georgia’s secondary is. Brock Bowers is a nightmare matchup for anybody but Alabama’s pass rush should be able to overpower Georgia’s offensive line and make Carson Beck uncomfortable. The Crimson Tide struggled against a running quarterback last week but Beck isn’t nearly as mobile which will hurt the Bulldogs on Saturday. Saban stays perfect against the Bulldogs in Atlanta and gives itself a chance to be one of the four teams in the playoff. — Jack Knowlton, staff writer

Alabama 38, Georgia 35

This is going to be Alabama’s toughest task by far this season. With a huge statement to make in order to get into the playoffs and a lot of momentum going into this matchup, I think Alabama leaves Atlanta victorious. I think Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide offense will continue to do its thing, and Milroe will have extra motivation due to a potential Heisman candidacy. As for the defense, Kevin Steele’s unit has been playing phenomenally lately, and I believe that his group is ready for another tough obstacle in the way. This game will definitely be a shootout for the ages, but I think Alabama will squeak by with a win over the two-time defending champs. — Dean Harrell, staff writer

Georgia 34, Alabama 28