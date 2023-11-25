Throw out the records, rankings and playoff implications. This one is for state bragging rights for the next 365 days. This year’s Iron Bowl will see a clash of two teams headed in opposite directions as No. 8 Alabama and Auburn wrap up their regular seasons today at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Crimson Tide (10-1, 7-0 in the SEC) is looking for its fourth straight Iron Bowl victory. Meanwhile, the Tigers (6-5, 3-4) will look to spoil the Tide’s playoff chances while shaking off an embarrassing loss to New Mexico State last week. Alabama is a 13.5 favorite over Auburn, according to the Caesers Sportsbook. Here’s how TideIlustrated’s staff thinks the Iron Bowl will play out.

Alabama 31 Auburn 13

Alabama's trip to Auburn always seems to be eventful but this edition of the Tigers team lacks the bite of prior years. The Tide's offense has been rolling with Jalen Milroe finding his footing at quarterback under first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Auburn's defense has been decent, but not stellar. On the flip side, Auburn has a very poor offense and the Tide's defense has been improving each week. The key equation here like most games is turnover margin. Alabama has to be efficient on offense and hang on to the ball. You do not want to give Auburn momentum and get the crowd into the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game will be close but I like Alabama. — Kelly Quinlan, publisher

Alabama 41, Auburn 10

Things get weird inside Jordan-Hare, but I don’t even think “Auburn Jesus” can save the Tigers this year. No amount of voodoo is going to turn Payton Thorne into a passer capable of moving the ball through the air against this Alabama secondary. And if Alabama can keep Auburn one-dimensional on offense, the Tide’s front seven should be able to handle Jarquez Hunter and company. There’s always some special-teams drama when this game is played on the Plains. This year it will come when Will Reichard kicks a fourth-quarter field goal to pass former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds for the NCAA’s all-time points record. I expect Alabama to roll and set up a must-see matchup against Georgia in next week’s SEC Championship Game. — Tony Tsoukalas, managing editor

Alabama 45, Auburn 10

It isn’t every year that things are this mismatched on paper in the Iron Bowl. Alabama offensively ends up being, as expected, too much to handle for Auburn’s defense. Milroe is a Heisman longshot currently, but with a standout 5 TD performance, he’s in the discussion heading into the SEC Championship. Defensively, Alabama is able to limit Auburn to under 200 yards of total offense. A result this one-sided could damage the recruiting efforts of Hugh Freeze as well. — Russell Johnson, recruiting editor

Alabama 34, Auburn 14

With the SEC Championship Game a week away, it would be easy to overlook an Auburn team that just got manhandled by New Mexico State. That said, I think we’ve all learned over the years about the “Rat Poison” involved with overlooking teams, especially rivals. All things considered, I expect that Alabama will come in with an ultra-focused Crimson Tide team that understands it cannot lose another game. Despite last week, Auburn should come out with its hair on fire but from a talent/coaching standpoint. Alabama is much further along than Hugh Freeze and company. Look for Alabama to quiet the crowd early, going into Jordan-Hare with bad intentions. — Brandon Howard, recruiting writer

Alabama 35, Auburn 21

Alabama’s seniors get their fourth straight win over the Tigers. I think Auburn’s loss to New Mexico State will have Nick Saban more motivated to get his guys ready and not allow the Crimson Tide to look past this game. An Iron Bowl in Jordan-Hare stadium can get weird but I think Jalen Milroe dominates Auburn through the air as the Tigers’ strong run defense attempts to bottle up the Crimson Tide on the ground. It will be interesting to see how Alabama prepares for Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter after he had 11 carries for 134 yards against the Crimson Tide last season. However, even if Hunter has a big day, Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne just doesn’t offer enough for me to make him a serious threat to gash Alabama’s stellar secondary. — Jack Knowlton, staff writer

Alabama 30, Auburn 21

Weird things happen to the Crimson Tide in Jordan-Hare Stadium, so despite the 15-point favor, I believe this game will still be semi-close. I definitely think Alabama is the better team across the board, but the Iron Bowl always brings out a whole different Auburn team. I think Jalen Milroe will have no trouble against the Auburn defense, passing and running at will, along with the backfield. I expect a very productive game from the backfield. However, I am expecting an interception or two from Milroe which will be the reason this game will be close. — Dean Harrell, staff writer

Jordan Harper 30, Auburn 10