Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs through passing drills during pregame warmups before their game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Photo | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

After beginning its season with a pair of wins inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, No. 4 Alabama will play in front of a different shade of red on Saturday as it takes on Wisconsin at 11 a.m. CT inside Camp Randall Stadium. The Crimson Tide (2-0) is a 16-point favorite over the Badgers (2-0), according to the Caesars Sportsbook. Alabama split its previous two meetings against Wisconsin. The Crimson Tide beat the Badgers. 35-17, during its 2015 season opener in Arlington, Texas. Wisconsin won the first meeting between the two programs, topping Alabama, 15-0, at home in 1928. This weekend’s matchup is the first leg of a home-and-home series that will see Wisconsin visit Alabama next season. Here’s how Tide Illustrated’s staff thinks Saturday’s game will play out.

Alabama 38, Wisconsin 13

This should be an interesting week for Kalen DeBoer and his first-year Alabama squad coming off a tough game against USF that most expected to be an easy win. USF has a dynamic offense that the tide held in check in the red zone last week. Wisconsin does not have a dynamic offense and has struggled in the first two games to eke out close wins. Badgers offensive coordinator Phil Longo is a guy who has never impressed me at any of his stops with his playcalling and the Badgers are trying to open things up going against years of tradition offensively. — Kelly Quinlan, publisher

Alabama 31, Wisconsin 13

After lagging for three quarters against South Florida last week, I expect Alabama to come out fast against Wisconsin. The Tide’s beat-up offensive line has nearly worked its way back to full health, as Kalen DeBoer said Kadyn Proctor (shoulder) and Elijah Pritchett (ankle) are both “in a good spot” heading into the weekend. If one or both of Proctor and Pritchett can suit up, it will allow Tyler Booker to slide back to his usual home at left guard. That should improve Alabama’s running game, allowing the Tide to better set the tone on early downs. Running backs Justice Haynes and Jam Miller have been taking turns leading Alabama on the ground. I have Haynes recording his second 100-yard game of the year as the Tide runs down the clock with a big lead in the fourth quarter. — Tony Tsoukalas, managing editor

Alabama 31, Wisconsin 17

I’m expecting a more smooth and complete offensive showing from the Crimson Tide despite picking a lower total than its 42 points it scored against South Florida last week. The Badgers have a physical defense and an experienced secondary headlined by Hunter Wohler and Ricardo Halman that should have a slightly better time limiting explosive plays than the Crimson Tide’s first two opponents. With that in mind, I think the offense will respond with more disciplined drives and a balanced attack that ultimately breaks the Badgers down. I’m expecting a similar showing from the defense that we’ve seen from the first two games and Kane Wommack’s Yibambe red zone mentality will come through on the road. — Jack Knowlton, staff writer

Alabama 31, Wisconsin 14

Alabama showed its vulnerability against USF, but I don't believe Wisconsin has the personnel or game plan to take advantage of the Crimson Tide the way the Bulls did in week two. South Florida kept the Alabama defense on its toes through three quarters, mixing in multiple creative quarterback runs. The Bulls' defensive front took advantage of an out-of-sorts Alabama offensive line, getting pressure on Jalen Milroe. Alabama saw Tyler Van Dyke in 2021 when he was a sophomore at Miami; he’s nowhere near as mobile as USF’s Byrum Brown. Also, with Elijah Pritchett likely being inserted back into the starting lineup, Alabama should have a bolstered blocking unit. USF handed Kalen DeBoer his first loss against the spread in regular-season non-conference games over the past three seasons, and expect the Crimson Tide to get back on track in Madison. — Henry Sklar, staff writer

Alabama 30, Wisconsin 10