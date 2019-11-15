Should Pete Golding take all the blame for the Alabama defense?
The Alabama Crimson Tide missed 25 tackles last Saturday against LSU and gave up 46 points. There has been a lot of chatter on the Talk of Champions forum that Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is to blame. With Alabama starting at times five freshmen on defense, the debate all season has been: Is this on Golding or are the defensive vulnerabilities caused by the lack of experience?
Watch the video below and give us your take
