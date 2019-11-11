Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Mississippi State coverage
Our staff at BamaInsider.com will provide coverage all week long between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Mississippi State.
Monday Insider Report: Tua gets the day off, plus Trey Sanders spotting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala., — Alabama worked outside Monday as it held its first practice in preparation for Saturday’s game at Mississippi. State. Players were dressed in shirts and shorts and worked under cloudy, 64-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.
— Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) was not present during the viewing period. Earlier in the day, head coach Nick Saban said the team would likely keep the starting quarterback out a day before starting him up on Tuesday.
“He’s a little sore, as to be expected,” Saban said. “We did all the medical research that you could do on him to find out if he did any damage or hurt himself in any way, shape or form, and he did not. So we’ll manage the soreness. We may give him a day off today and sort of start him back tomorrow a little bit. We’ll just have to manage it day to day and he should respond each and every week. The situation that he’s in is very much expected, and he doesn’t have any further issues.”
— Running back Trey Sanders (foot) and Joshua McMillon (knee) were both inside on the stationary bikes. Both are still expected to be out for the year.
Nick Saban previews Miss. State, talks tackling against LSU
Podcast: Making sense of Alabama's loss
Alabama announces players of the week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama coaches selected six players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s top-five matchup with then-No. 2/1/2 LSU last Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith on offense; Anfernee Jennings, Jared Mayden and Xavier McKinney on defense; and Jaylen Waddle on special teams all earned the recognition for their play against the Tigers.
Najee Harris
DeVonta Smith
Jared Mayden
