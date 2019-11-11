TUSCALOOSA, Ala., — Alabama worked outside Monday as it held its first practice in preparation for Saturday’s game at Mississippi. State. Players were dressed in shirts and shorts and worked under cloudy, 64-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) was not present during the viewing period. Earlier in the day, head coach Nick Saban said the team would likely keep the starting quarterback out a day before starting him up on Tuesday.

“He’s a little sore, as to be expected,” Saban said. “We did all the medical research that you could do on him to find out if he did any damage or hurt himself in any way, shape or form, and he did not. So we’ll manage the soreness. We may give him a day off today and sort of start him back tomorrow a little bit. We’ll just have to manage it day to day and he should respond each and every week. The situation that he’s in is very much expected, and he doesn’t have any further issues.”

— Running back Trey Sanders (foot) and Joshua McMillon (knee) were both inside on the stationary bikes. Both are still expected to be out for the year.

