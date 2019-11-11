News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-11 17:25:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide: 10 recruiting thoughts

Bama Insider • BamaInsider
Staff

Each week Andrew Bone provides his 10 recruiting thoughts (Insider Report) to BamaInsider.com subscribers. Bone gives an in-depth look at where things stand with the Tide's top targets who visited Tuscaloosa this past weekend.

Four-star DL Zykevious Walker took an official visit to Alabama this past weekend.
Will Alabama add a third back in this class? A closer look at where things stand with Jase McClellan, Zach Evans and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Does Alabama have a shot with five-star tight end Darnell Washington?

Will Alabama snag five-star Jordan Burch?

Is Alabama a serious contender for Zykevious Walker after his official visit?

Will Alabama flip an Auburn commitment?

Any 2021 recruits close to making a decision?

Watch: Saban’s Monday Presser 

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama. 

