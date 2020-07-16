Texas and Texas A&M dominated the top of the list recording just more than $223.8 and $212.7 million in the 2018-19 reporting year.

On Thursday, USA Today released their annual report on college athletics .

Alabama ranked seventh on the list recording just over $164 million after ranking fifth in the previous report.

Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia and Penn State respectively ranked third, fourth, fifth and sixth. The Nittany Lions just barely beat the Crimson Tide, recording just over 164.5 million.

Florida and LSU helped the SEC take five of the top 10 spots. Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee and South Carolina gave the conference nine of the top 17 spots on the list.

The Big 10 conference placed four teams inside the top 11 and six teams in the top 18.