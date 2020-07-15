 Alabama football recruiting update: Terrence Ferguson ready to commit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-15 12:39:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Daily Nugget: Terrence Ferguson is ready to announce a decision

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

The Alabama Crimson Tide is in the mix for 2021 four-star offensive tackle Terrence Ferguson. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Don't miss: Bone's recruiting board

Kendrick Blackshire commits

Who will commit next?

Background

Alabama wants to sign five offensive linemen this time around after adding only three in 2020.

JC Latham is the only offensive lineman to join up at this point so Ferguson's decision could be a huge get for the Crimson Tide.

Ferguson recently narrowed his list of schools down to Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Arkansas. He plans to make a decision on Sunday at 2 p.m.

What will he decide?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}