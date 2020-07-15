The Alabama Crimson Tide is in the mix for 2021 four-star offensive tackle Terrence Ferguson . Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Alabama wants to sign five offensive linemen this time around after adding only three in 2020.

JC Latham is the only offensive lineman to join up at this point so Ferguson's decision could be a huge get for the Crimson Tide.

Ferguson recently narrowed his list of schools down to Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Arkansas. He plans to make a decision on Sunday at 2 p.m.



