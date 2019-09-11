This week Alabama saw the return of Chris Owens and Emil Ekiyor Jr. at practice. Owens, who started at center during the season-opener against Duke, missed last week’s game against New Mexico State with a concussion, a source told BamaInsider. Ekiyor, who plays guard and center, injured his knee in the opener and also sat out last week’s game.

“Both players are practicing,” Saban said. “Chris Owens probably is a little more up to speed. Emil is going to be a little more of a work in progress, probably a game-day decision.”

During Tuesday’s media viewing period at practice, Alabama’s first-team offensive line appeared to be Alex Leatherwood, Evan Neal, Owens, Landon Dickerson and Jedrick Wills from left to right.

With both Owens and Ekiyor out last week, Alabama moved Dickerson to center. Meanwhile, Matt Womack filled in for Dickerson at right guard.

Last week marked Dickerson’s first collegiate start at center. The 6-foot-6, 308-pound graduate transfer previously made starts at guard and tackle over the past three years at Florida State. Against New Mexico State, he earned a 60.7 grade from Pro Football Focus while helping the Crimson Tide record 603 yards of total offense.

“I think he’s a veteran player. He’s got lots of experience from the previous school,” Saban said. “The amount of football that he’s played, the fact that he can play center or guard is always a real asset to any player. His leadership has been good. His maturity is good. His knowledge of the game and ability to adapt, play smart is very helpful to the other players.”

Following last week’s game, Saban said he felt like he had “seven guys that were starters on the offensive line.” He will get another former starter back in two weeks after Deonte Brown serves the out the remaining two games on his NCAA suspension. However, Saban said he’s not focussing on adding the 6-foot-4, 338-pound guard into the mix just yet.

“Look, we’re just taking the guys that we have, that we can coach, that are ready to play, and we’ll focus on coaching them so we can do the best job we can do with it,” Saban said. “When somebody else comes back, we’ll do the same thing with them. But there’s no hypothetical plan for what might happen if this happens or this guy’s there or that guy’s not there. I mean, I don’t think you can do that. I think you got to play by the hand that’s dealt to you and do the best you can with the guys you got. And the guys that we have right now are working really hard to try to do the best they can.”