Nick Saban was once again asked about his quarterback situation. This time, the Alabama head coach had something to say. The Crimson Tide has played starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Jalen Hurts in all three of its games this season, and according to Saban, that will continue to be the plan moving forward.

“It’s the same as it’s always been, to use them both,” Saban told ESPN, according to an article published late Thursday night. “It evolves a little bit as you go. Our team has evolved. I can’t tell you exactly how it all will play out. It’s going to be whoever helps our team play the best, and they’ve both played a role in doing that.”

Tagovailoa has started all three of Alabama’s games this season, completing 72 percent of his passes for 646 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions. The sophomore has completed all 13 of his third-down passes and ranks No. 2 in the nation with a 233.33 quarterback rating.

Hurts has been Alabama’s first quarterback off the bench in each of its games. The former SEC Offensive Player of the Year has shown great improvement during his junior season, completing 67.9 percent of his passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

"I understand how unique a situation this is," Saban said. "I don't know of any other precedent at any time in college football where a guy started 28 games, won 26 of them and then somebody took his place. That's never happened. So that's hard for Jalen, and it's hard for me. I'm a loyal guy and loyal to the guys who get out there and lay it on the line for you. You want to be fair to all of your players, but you also want to be fair to your team.

"We needed both quarterbacks last year, and we'll need them both again this year.”

Due to a new NCAA rule, Alabama is in a unique position concerning Hurts. The junior can play in one more game and still be eligible to redshirt this season. That would give Hurts two years of eligibility if he elects to transfer after graduating in December.

According to the ESPN article, Saban discussed several situations with Hurts at the beginning of the season. However, the quarterback “has been nothing but team-oriented.”

"Every time I've talked to Jalen since the season started, he's said, 'Coach, I want to play,' and has never said otherwise," Saban said. "He's done everything we've asked him to do. He's never asked not to play in a game. He says he's ready to play and has practiced well and prepared well. Jalen's a competitor, and the kids on this team respect him. They respect both quarterbacks.

"And I think it says a lot about both kids that neither one of them has ever said a bad word about the other."

No. 1 Alabama will host No. 22 Texas A&M on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised nationally on CBS.