1. Can Kellen Mond duplicate the success he had against Clemson?



That's contingent on the play of the offensive line. There's a lot of similarities between Clemson's secondary and Alabama's in there's a ton of talent, just not a lot of starting experience. But it won't matter if the line doesn't hold up, and they've been iffy at best. When Mond did well in the second half against Clemson, the Aggies used a lot of max protect schemes, using two tight ends or keeping Trayveon Williams in the backfield. They'll probably have to do more of the same.

