TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The pressure of playing in front of 100,000 people pales in comparison to executing in front of the only one that matters. Even at age 66, Nick Saban still has a way of sending shivers through the spines of Alabama players.

There’s a tendency for players, especially freshmen, to clam up when Saban walks by their drill during practice. Less than a week into preseason camp, those moments are more frequent now than ever.

“I try to explain to them, ‘There shouldn’t be any anxiety. It’s the same football you’ve been playing,’” redshirt senior linebacker Christian Miller said. “Obviously, you’ve got a little bit of anxiety when you’ve got Coach Saban watching you or the other coaches watching you, but I just tell them, ‘Go out there and give your all.’ They know that the young guys are going to make mistakes. That’s natural. So I say, ‘Don’t get too hard on yourself, but just learn from them. The best thing to do is don’t make the same mistake twice.’”

That’s easier said than done with an angry head coach breathing down your neck. Saban’s on-field tirades aren’t for the faint of heart. During his time with the Miami Dolphins, the passionate head coach once brought defensive lineman Manuel Wright to tears. While his message might be somewhat toned down for the college level, Saban’s mere presence can be a lot to handle for a 17-year-old fresh out of high school.

In fact, even one of Alabama’s most composed players admits to being shy around his head coach during his early years.

