Ryan Williams shares his 'Welcome to Alabama' moment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala — At times it’s looked too easy for Ryan Williams. In his first three games, the freshman receiver leads Alabama with 10 receptions for 285 yards and four touchdowns. Not bad for a 17-year-old, who reclassified to enter college a year early.

It might seem effortless for Alabama’s new star attraction, who aptly goes by the nickname “Hollywood.” However, Williams admits his instant rise to fame at the next level involved a few eye-opening moments behind the scenes.

For example, there’s the time senior linebacker Justin Jefferson introduced him to the physicality of college football during Alabama’s fall camp last month.

“I had a shallow coming across, and I tried to like juke, and he just…” Williams recalled with a smile. “I felt it all over. He hit me so hard I felt it in my ribs. It just vibrated my entire body.”

Williams’ 6-foot, 175-pound frame has drawn comparisons to former Alabama Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. Since joining the Tide, the freshman has talked with the current Philadelphia Eagles receiver to learn how he kept himself healthy despite his size.

Fortunately for Alabama, Williams also shares Smith’s playmaking ability. The five-star talent’s 28.5 yards per catch leads the SEC and ranks fourth nationally. Meanwhile, his four touchdowns are the most among the nation’s true freshmen.

“This dude is conscientious, understands the game, understands what we’re asking him, and the moments not too big for him,” Alabama receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard said. “Not at any point have I felt the moment is too big from the first day he stepped on campus.”

That being said, Shephard said there’s still room for growth. He listed route running and defensive recognition as two things he’d like Williams to improve on moving forward.

“There’s definitely things he’s working to get better at,” Shephard said. “But his knowledge of our offense, I mean it’s really impressive to see what this young man has been able to do in terms of learning this offense.”

Williams credits the confidence he’s received from both his coaches and his teammates for giving him “the push behind that I need” to take his game to the next level. Now three games in, he’s beginning to feel a bit more comfortable on the field.

“I think pretty much understanding the speed, that everybody’s good” Williams said. “Just understand there’s some things I can bring from high school that will still work, but just being not robot, playing reaction football because that’s what the game is about.”

Now that things are beginning to click a little more, there’s no telling how easy Williams will make things look moving forward.