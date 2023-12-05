Rivals250 LB narrows list down to five
St Frances LB Carlton Smith has five schools in mind after narrowing his schools down from his 22 offers.
Playing for one of the best programs in the county, it’s clear that Smith isn’t afraid to compete again some of the best competition in the county.
As a Rivals250 talent Smith has tools that you can use in a number of ways on a defense, similar to what Alabama asks of its players.
Speaking with Smith, he said that “I feel that Alabama is in there because of their culture.”
“I feel that their culture is a big part because of how they develop talent and even just who’s played there in the past. They really help develop their players to their max potential. You can’t count out Alabama ever, they are a tough team to beat any day of the week.
Smith announced tonight that he’s down to Alabama, Penn Stare, Maryland, Miami and Notre Dame. At this point, Smith also has another teammate in Kevyn Hughes who’s also strongly considering the Tide. That said Smith will make a decision all for himself.
For now, Alabama sticks out to the talented LB as he prepares to make his final decision.
“Everything will play a huge role in my recruiting. I always thought about playing for coach [Nick] Saban,” Smith said. “They have great players that came out of the program but I’m weighing all my options. I look forward to continuing to build relationships before I commit.”