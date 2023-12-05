St Frances LB Carlton Smith has five schools in mind after narrowing his schools down from his 22 offers.

Playing for one of the best programs in the county, it’s clear that Smith isn’t afraid to compete again some of the best competition in the county.

As a Rivals250 talent Smith has tools that you can use in a number of ways on a defense, similar to what Alabama asks of its players.

Speaking with Smith, he said that “I feel that Alabama is in there because of their culture.”