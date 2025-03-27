Rivals250 Commitment Predictions: Nos. 151-200

Luke Fahey

No. 151 - McHale Blade: Michigan is right in the mix for the four-star edge rusher from Chicago (Ill.) Simeon along with Wisconsin and others but it would be surprising if Notre Dame doesn’t lead in this recruitment. Prediction: Notre Dame

No. 152 - Luke Fahey: Stanford, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Cal and Indiana are the six programs standing out most to the four-star quarterback from Mission Viejo, Calif., There are a lot of moving parts here - especially with a coach change - but the Cardinal should be watched. Prediction: Stanford

No.153 - Anthony Davis: Auburn has been the clear leader in Davis’ recruitment for a long time and it looked like the Tigers were a near lock but then Alabama has recently stepped it up in a major way. Those two look strongest with Georgia, Clemson and others, too. Prediction: Auburn

No. 154 - O’Mari Johnson: Tulane and Louisville are others to watch but North Carolina has surged in his recruitment after visiting with coach Bill Belichick and his staff. His dad is a New England Patriots fan and meeting Belichick was huge for Johnson. Prediction: North Carolina

No. 155 - Zaden Krempin: There are still a lot of moving pieces here with all the Texas programs involved and he just returned from a great trip to Ohio State. But LSU has intrigued the Prospect, Texas standout a ton and he has a great connection with Will Campbell. Prediction: LSU

No. 156 - Tai’Yion King: There could be some fluidity on which top programs are making King a priority but Texas A&M has been a mainstay in his recruitment and unless the Aggies pass, they look strongest. Prediction: Texas A&M

No. 157 - Xavier McDonald: Auburn, LSU and Mississippi State among others are all involved but it feels like the four-star receiver from Morton, Miss., is leaning heavily to Ole Miss. Playing for coach Lane Kiffin is a major draw. Prediction: Ole Miss

No. 158 - Cam Thomas: Illinois won out for the four-star linebacker from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West over Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana and others. If Ohio State offers late maybe Thomas flips but the Illini look strong here. Prediction: Illinois

No. 159 - Ksani Jiles: After backing off an earlier pledge to Miami, the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star safety originally from the West Coast picked Washington earlier this month. Prediction: Washington

No. 160 - Keenan Harris: There has been some Missouri and Nebraska buzz around the four-star safety from St. Louis (Mo.) University but Oregon should be the team to watch as he’s spoken very highly of the Ducks if they have room. Prediction: Oregon

No. 161 - London Smith: The four-star receiver from Waco (Texas) University doesn’t talk much about his recruitment but he picked Baylor over Texas in January. It sure looks like that pledge is going to stick. Prediction: Baylor

No. 162 - Claude Mpouma: His junior year was his first playing football so he’s new to the recruiting scene but Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan and Nebraska are the main programs to watch right now. Visits will be crucial for the four-star offensive lineman from Chicago (Ill.) Mt. Carmel but staying close seems probable. Prediction: Notre Dame

No. 163 - Lincoln Keyes: There is a good chance Georgia will load up - big surprise - at tight end this year with Keyes and fellow four-stars Mark Bowman and Kaiden Prothro. I’ve been told the Bulldogs still love Keyes and definitely want him in the class. Prediction: Georgia

No. 164 - Ansu Sanoe: The Lake Oswego (Ore.) Lakeridge four-star running back committed to Washington just a few months into coach Jedd Fisch taking the job. If Oregon circles back that could be interesting but the Huskies look strong. Prediction: Washington

No. 165 - Trent Mosley: His parents went to Notre Dame and his brother plays at Stanford but the four-star receiver did his own thing and committed to USC. If Lincoln Riley is there, I’d expect Mosley to stay locked in. Prediction: USC

No. 166 - Jaimeon Winfield: The four-star defensive tackle from Richardson, Texas committed to USC in early March but it’s a long way to go until signing day and Texas among others probably won’t give up on flipping him. Prediction: Texas

No. 167 - Messiah Hampton: Hampton’s recruitment has absolutely taken off as the Rochester (N.Y.) Monroe four-star receiver has been out and about this spring. Penn State is a top team to watch but Ohio State basically gets any receiver it wants. Miami, Oregon and others are heavily involved. Prediction: Ohio State

No. 168 - Ryan Mosley: Programs across the SEC and beyond are involved with the four-star athlete from Carrollton, Ga., but Georgia has surely shown a ton of interest in him. Alabama will be another to watch but the Bulldogs look OK here. Prediction: Georgia

No. 169 - Nalin Scott: Arizona State could be a sneaky legitimate contender especially with Hines Ward on staff but it’s also likely he stays in the Southeast with Georgia, Auburn and Georgia Tech all involved. It wouldn’t shock us to see him on The Plains. Prediction: Auburn

Nalin Scott (Photo by Rivals.com)

No. 170 - Brodie McWhorter: Indiana and Mississippi State are in a battle for the four-star quarterback but Auburn is re-engaging as the Tigers are talking with McWhorter multiples times per week. A recent visit with coach Jeff Lebby in Starkville went really well but it’s a toss-up right now. Prediction: Mississippi State

No. 171 - Keshawn Stancil: Many others are involved with Auburn, Penn State, Miami and Tennessee - an offer from Clemson could be huge and then North Carolina is in the mix - but NC State seems to have the edge with the in-state four-star defensive tackle. Prediction: NC State

No. 172 - Jordan Smith: Georgia is going to work to keep Smith home but the Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County four-star safety will also seriously look at Tennessee, Florida State and others. The Seminoles might have the best shot to get him out of the state. Prediction: Florida State

No. 173 - Jakai Anderson: He’s from New Orleans (La.) McDonogh 35, he’s already committed to LSU and he has great relationships in Baton Rouge. It definitely looks like Anderson is sticking. Prediction: LSU

No. 174 - Carsyn Baker: Clemson has been quite stingy with running back offers but Baker was the first to get one in a long time. While a bunch of SEC programs are involved in his recruitment, after a visit and an offer from the Tigers they are the ones to watch. Prediction: Clemson

No. 175 - Heze Kent: Florida, Miami, Florida State, Texas and Alabama will get June official visits from Kent and this might come down to which programs like him at tight end and which ones want to move him to offensive tackle. Prediction: Florida

No. 176 - Jonah Smith: The four-star receiver from Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic has been committed to UCLA since March 2024 and the Bruins stuck with and supported him through a broken leg. USC is making a run to flip him and that should be watched. Prediction: UCLA

No. 177 - Damari Simeon: It’s still a long list for the Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine four-star defensive tackle but Notre Dame, Penn State, Rutgers and some others will be there until the end. Prediction: Penn State

No. 178 - Efrem White: The four-star athlete from Vero Beach, Fla., has been committed to Florida State since December 2023 so he stuck with the Seminoles through a terrible 2024 season. Others are working to flip him but he has stuck with FSU. Prediction: Florida State

No. 179 - James Johnson: Early on, Texas was the team to beat but Georgia, Florida, Syracuse and Miami are the leaders. The Miami Northwestern four-star defensive tackle could easily stay home but the Bulldogs have done so well recruiting along the d-line. Prediction: Georgia

No. 180 - Tylan Wilson: Ole MIss, Clemson, Texas A&M and Auburn are the four programs in the running for the four-star safety from Pascagoula, Miss., but the Rebels could have the edge. Wilson hit it off with multiple coaches during a recent visit to Oxford. Prediction: Ole Miss

No. 181 - Carter Scruggs: Clemson, Georgia, Michigan and Penn State are the four standouts for Scruggs and while the Tigers could be a major sleeper for his commitment because of his relationship with position coach Matt Luke. But Georgia’s development along the offensive line might win out. Prediction: Georgia

No. 182 - Trashawn Ruffin: After backing off his commitment to Texas A&M recently, the massive four-star defensive tackle flipped his pledge to North Carolina. It was a huge win for first-year coach Bill Belichick in recent days. Prediction: North Carolina

No. 183 - Lasiah Jackson: A new offer from Miami will be one to watch but this could come down to a battle between Alabama and Florida State. The Seminoles are definitely making the Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County standout a priority after getting four-star RB Ousmane Kromah last recruiting cycle. Prediction: Florida State

No. 184 - Jermaine Bishop Jr.: Texas should be the team to beat for the four-star athlete from Willis, Texas but USC is making a run at him and he goes to DJ Lagway’s high school so the Gators could be a sleeper here. Prediction: Texas

No. 185 - Jamarrion Gordon: After early commitments to Alabama and UCF didn’t work out, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss and North Carolina have emerged as major contenders. It sounds like the Gators are now the team in the driver’s seat. Prediction: Florida

No. 186 - Jonaz Walton: Florida, Stanford, Notre Dame, Alabama and Tennessee are the five front-runners but the Cardinal don’t have a coach so four schools are looking the strongest. The Irish might have a slight edge but don’t count out the SEC. Prediction: Notre Dame

No. 187 - Cincere Johnson: The four-star linebacker from Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville was back at Ohio State on Tuesday and then he’ll soon visit Florida and Alabama. There is major SEC interest but the Buckeyes are way out in front. Prediction: Ohio State

No. 188 - Earnest Rankins: Alabama and Georgia could be battling it out for the four-star defensive lineman from Tucker (Ga.) Southwest DeKalb but Tennessee is in there as well. Rankins doesn’t talk much but the Crimson Tide could have the edge. Prediction: Alabama

No. 189 - Tommy Tofi: There are family ties to Cal and that is significant but Oregon is the team to beat in this recruitment and the Ducks hardly ever lose for top targets. Prediction: Oregon

Malcolm Gaston (Photo by Rivals.com)

No. 190 - Chris Stewart: Stewart has been committed to Texas since the summer but SMU, Arizona State, Miami, Tennessee and Oklahoma will all get visits. Playing with his brother, Carter, seems like the biggest deal. Prediction: SMU

No. 191 - Dylan Berymon: USC, Texas and Texas A&M are the three front-runners for the leaders for the four-star defensive tackle from Monroe (La.) Ouachita. Given location, one might think the SEC programs but the Trojans look best. Prediction: USC

No. 192 - Sam Greer: Missouri did everything possible to land the four-star offensive lineman from Akron (Ohio) Hoban but after another great visit to Ohio State - and meeting with new position coach Tyler Bowen - he committed to the Buckeyes earlier this week. Prediction: Ohio State

No. 193 - Zion Legree: The four-star receiver from Niceville, Fla., committed to Ole Miss in November but April is a major month with visits to Florida State, Florida, Mississippi State and back to Oxford. A flip to Florida wouldn’t be a shocker. Prediction: Florida

No. 194 - Tiki Hola: Notre Dame, Oregon, SMU and USC are others to watch but Texas seems to have the edge for the four-star defensive tackle from Bastrop, Texas. A recent visit there might have only solidified it. Prediction: Texas

No. 195 - Malcolm Gaston: Georgia absolutely loves massive offensive linemen and then shaping them into what they need to dominate up front. There aren’t many bigger than the 6-foot-5, 330-pound four-star from North Augusta, S.C. Prediction: Georgia

No. 196 - Brandon Bennett: Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M and Syracuse are others to watch but Bennett is a speedy receiver from Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage. Miami is considered the front-runner - by far. Prediction: Miami

No. 197 - Marcello Vitti: The Detroit (Mich.) Divine Child four-star defensive back took visits throughout the Midwest but his trip to Iowa sold him and he committed in December. He looks fully locked in with the Hawkeyes. Prediction: Iowa

No. 198 - Samuel Roseborough: A top 10 has been out there which means Roseborough is still looking at a lot of top programs. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Florida make a major play for the in-state four-star but Texas has also been high on the list. Prediction: Florida

No. 199 - Shavar Young: Oregon, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan and SMU are working to flip the Clemson commit who should play defensive back in college but he has only shown limited interest in others. Prediction: Clemson