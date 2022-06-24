Rivals100 RB Derrick McFall loves everything about Alabama

The University of Alabama spends a lot of time recruiting in the state of Texas with more than 10 players on its current roster from the Lone Star State including two scholarship running backs in Jase McClellan and Jamarion Miller. Alabama signed Miller out of Tyler (Legacy), Texas, in the 2022 class and had one of the area's top backs in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday.

Derrick McFall, 2024 Rivals100 from John Tyler High School in Texas, traveled to Tuscaloosa for the first time this week. He competed in Alabama's camp on Wednesday.

"It was a great visit," McFall said. "I worked out in the camp. I felt like I did great. I just want to show why I should be the No. 1 running back. Coach Gillespie is an outstanding coach.

"I talked to Coach Saban. He said he liked me as a player and liked my film. He also talked about how many running backs he had that were drafted in the NFL.”

McFall received his initial offer from Alabama in April. The four-star called it his "dream offer" since he was five years old. The visit met his expectations.

"Everything, literally," he replied when asked what he likes about the Crimson Tide. "Their facilities are amazing. The best facility I've been to yet."

The Texas back had 1,866 total yards of offense and 16 touchdowns during the 2021 season. He has more than a dozen scholarship offers including Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma State, Penn State, SMU, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Watch sophomore season highlights!