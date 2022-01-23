Rivals100 defender has solid connection with Alabama

Qua Russaw, Rivals100 edge rusher from Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama, had an incredible junior campaign that caught the eyes of many including Alabama. The Crimson Tide extended an offer in October, and he visited Tuscaloosa for the first time the following week for Alabama's home game against Tennessee.

"It went good," said Russaw. "I got a chance to talk to Coach (Saban). We talked about how things are going at Bama. How classes work around your schedule. We talked about their spring schedule. It felt great talking to him.

"I also talked to Coach Kelly. That's my man. I talked to Coach Sam Petito. They are recruiting me as an outside linebacker, but when I talked to Coach Saban he said that they are going to look at me at inside because I can run and I'm explosive."

Russaw said the highlight of his visit was cooking shrimp fried rice with the chef for the Alabama football team.

Alabama signed one of Russaw’s close friends, Khurtiss Perry, in December. The two spent time together on Saturday. Russaw is feeling the love from the Tide much like Perry did before he reached his decision.

"Khurtiss was just telling me it's a great place,” he said. “It's not going to be easy, but it's a good place to be. They have amazing facilities, but there is more to it.

"I love the coaching staff. They have shown me they really like me. We have a great connection. Coach Kelly and I talk all the time. We talk every week. They think I can fit in with what they do. They think I fit their team really well."

Russaw is in no rush to make a decision. He will likely wait until December to announce his commitment. He described Alabama as, “a well coached team and a great program.”

He was a finalist for Class 6A Lineman of the Year after recording 130 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss and 16 sacks during the 2021 season.