Alabama and LSU will meet in a top-5 matchup for the fifth time in eight seasons when the No. 1 Crimson Tide travels to take on the No. 4 Tigers on Saturday at 7 p.m. inside Tigers Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. This week, BamaInsider look a look at the past four top-5 meetings between the two schools. Today we continue our series with Alabama’s 21-0 victory in the 2012 BCS National Championship Game.

After suffering a heartbreaking 9-6 overtime loss at home to LSU earlier in the season, Alabama got its second crack at the Tigers. A series of upsets across college football allowed the Crimson Tide to reach the BCS National Championship Game despite not playing for its conference championship.



The all-SEC matchup wasn’t popular across the nation as many felt Big 12 champion Oklahoma State should have earned the No. 2 spot, especially after blowing out Oklahoma 44-10 the week before the final BCS rankings were released. However, the Cowboys weren’t able to overcome an embarrassing 37-31 overtime loss to hapless Iowa State earlier in the season.

The rematch between Alabama and LSU was the only time two teams from the same conference met in the BCS National Championship Game. By all accounts, it was the right call. Alabama and LSU entered the matchup with the No. 1 and No. 2 defenses in the nation respectively. In fact, Alabama led the nation in total defense (191.25 yards per game), scoring defense (8.83 points per game), rushing defense (74.92 ypg) and passing defense (116.3 ypg).