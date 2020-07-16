Dellenger writes that the document is not final, but should be finished and released soon.

On Thursday afternoon, Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger outlined universal standards created, and agreed to, by the Power Five conferences.

The report states that college football players who test positive for COVID-19 will miss at least 10 days of competition.

Players who come into contact with others who test positive will be required to quarantine for 14 days, presumably to ensure the virus is not remaining dormant in their system.

The report also outlines testing minimums, protocols for other varsity sports and even details conditions that would cause a program to discontinue their seasons.

College football as a whole has come under criticism throughout the summer as different programs and conferences contradicted each other when it came to messaging surrounding COVID-19.

Many critics suggested creating some sort of college sports commissioner. While that hasn't happened, the medical document governing Power Five schools suggests that leaders across the sport recognize the need for more uniformity.