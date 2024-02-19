Alabama’s secondary is set to get a boost. According to Alabama’s collective, Yea Alabama, Michigan transfer safety Keon Sabb is transferring to the Crimson Tide.

Sabb, a junior, entered the transfer portal last week, taking advantage of the 30-day window provided to Michigan players following Jim Harbaugh’s departure. Last season, Sabb started five games over 14 appearances. He recorded 28 tackles, two interceptions and five pass deflections. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-1, 208-pound defender earned an 82.6 coverage grade, allowing opposing quarterbacks a 44.6 NFL passer rating on balls thrown his way.

Sabb, a Glassboro, New Jersey native, was rated as the No. 97 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 2022 class. He played his high school career at IMG Academy alongside current Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell and offensive lineman Tyler Booker.

Sabb’s younger brothers Amari (class of 2026) and Xavier (class of 2027) were both offered by Alabama earlier this month.

The addition of Sabb is key for an Alabama secondary that loses four of the five starters from its nickel secondary from last season. The Crimson Tide's returning safety options include graduate stater Malachi Moore as well as redshirt junior DeVonta Smith and sophomores Tony Mitchell and Bray Hubbard. Alabama is also bringing in freshmen Red Morgan, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. and Peyton Woodyard.