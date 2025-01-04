Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson set to return next season

Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson is set to take advantage of an NCAA waiver allowing former junior college players an extra year of eligibility next season. The senior linebacker announced his return to the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Jefferson started two games over 11 appearances this season. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound linebacker is fourth on the team with 51 tackles. He also ranks fifth on the team with 5.5 tackles for a loss to go with a pair of sacks and a forced fumble.

Alabama lost one of its starting linebackers from last year, as Jihaad Campbell declared for the NFL draft. The Tide is still waiting on a draft decision from fellow starting linebacker Deonte Lawson, who has until January 15 to enter his name or return back for a final season.

Regardless of Lawson’s decision, Alabama will have at least two experienced linebackers, as it added Colorado transfer Nikhai Hill-Green last month. Hill-Green earned second-team All-Big 12 honors last season, finishing with 82 tackles, including 11.5 for a loss. He also recorded a pair of sacks, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

Along with Campbell, Alabama is losing backup linebacker Jeremiah Alexander, who entered the transfer portal on Friday. The Tide added a trio of freshman linebackers in Luke Metz, Duke Johnson and Abdul Carter as part of its 2025 class.