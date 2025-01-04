Alabama LB Deontae Lawson set to return in 2025

The good news keeps pouring in for Alabama’s defense. Deontae Lawson became the third Crimson Tide defender to announce his return to the team Saturday, following fellow linebacker Justin Jefferson and defensive tackle Tim Keenan III. Lawson, a rising redshirt senior, will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Tide.

Lawson started 11 games this season before suffering a season-ending injury against Oklahoma. The 6-foot-2, 239-pound defender finished second on the team with 76 total tackles, while posting 6.5 stops for a loss and a pair of sacks. He also broke up four passes and recorded an interception as well as a forced fumble.

Lawson was one of Alabama's four team captains this season along with quarterback Jalen Milroe, offensive lineman Tyler Booker and safety Malachi Moore.

While Alabama will be losing starting linebacker Jihaad Campbell to the NFL, the Tide will have plenty of experience in the middle of its defense, as Lawson and Jefferson will be joined by Colorado transfer Nikhai Hill-Green.

Alabama saw backup linebackers Jeremiah Alexander and Sterling Dixon depart for the transfer portal this week. Along with Hill-Green, the Tide added a trio of freshman linebackers in Luke Metz, Duke Johnson and Abdul Carter as part of its 2025 class.