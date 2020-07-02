Much of the conversation revolved around the current situation out west, but one developing story hit a little closer to home.

On Thursday, multiple reports from across the country suggested that an on-time start to the college football season might be back up for debate after optimism soared throughout June.

On Thursday afternoon, AL.com reported that at least 35 people working on renovations at Bryant-Deny Stadium have tested positive for COVID-19.

This was the second cluster discovered during the pandemic. More than 10 construction workers tested positive for the coronavirus back in May.

Current renovation efforts appear to be ongoing despite the recent cluster. It remains to be seen what, if any, impact this will have on the timeline for the project.

Alabama's first home game takes place on Sept. 12 when Georgia State visits. The Georgia Bulldogs are scheduled to make the trip to Tuscaloosa the following week.

Earlier on Thursday, Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne posted the following pictures to update fans on the renovations.