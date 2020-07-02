REPORT: COVID-19 cluster discovered among Bryant-Denny construction workers
On Thursday, multiple reports from across the country suggested that an on-time start to the college football season might be back up for debate after optimism soared throughout June.
Much of the conversation revolved around the current situation out west, but one developing story hit a little closer to home.
Update on Amarius Mims and Tunmise Adeleye
On Thursday afternoon, AL.com reported that at least 35 people working on renovations at Bryant-Deny Stadium have tested positive for COVID-19.
This was the second cluster discovered during the pandemic. More than 10 construction workers tested positive for the coronavirus back in May.
Current renovation efforts appear to be ongoing despite the recent cluster. It remains to be seen what, if any, impact this will have on the timeline for the project.
Alabama's first home game takes place on Sept. 12 when Georgia State visits. The Georgia Bulldogs are scheduled to make the trip to Tuscaloosa the following week.
Earlier on Thursday, Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne posted the following pictures to update fans on the renovations.
1. Expanded recruiting room— Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) July 2, 2020
2. Room for growth on Walk of Champions leading into tunnel.
3 & 4. Interior view of tunnel. pic.twitter.com/1yjokTOFcK
1. New video board x 4. They will be very nice.— Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) July 2, 2020
2. New west side elevators.
Home locker room is going to be great but you’ll have to wait on pics now until the team see it first 😁👍🏼. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/SXqrcuUvio
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here