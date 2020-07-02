Alabama’s athletic department on Thursday self-reported six minor NCAA violations from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020. A document posted to the university’s website just before 5 p.m. CT revealed the infractions. Only one of the violations was by the football team, both relating to recruiting. Women’s crew had the most violations with two. Last year, Alabama reported 16 violations. Here is a full list of this year's self-reported violations broken down by sport:

Football

Infraction: An assistant coach had impermissible contact with a prospective student-athlete. Corrective actions 1. The assistant coach was prohibited from engaging in off-campus recruiting activity for 30 days. 2. In-person contact with the prospective student-athlete was prohibited until 30 days following the first permissible date for in-person contact. 3. The institution was permitted to have no more than one additional off-campus contact with the involved prospect.

Women's crew

Infraction: A member of the athletics communications staff mistakenly posted a social media graphic of a prospective student-athlete prior to the receipt of a signed National Letter of Intent. Corrective actions: 1. A letter of admonishment was issued to the staff member. 2. Rules education was provided to the staff member on the publicity of a prospective student-athlete. 3. The post was immediately removed. 4. The staff member was prohibited from engaging in on-campus recruiting activities for 30 days. Infraction: The rowing program required a two-hour strength and conditioning session during the week prior to the final exam period. Corrective actions 1. Rules education was provided to the staff. 2. The compliance staff continued to provide rules education to all impacted sports on the restricted time frames and adjusted the review processes for this time period. 3. The institution will reduce Countable Athletically Related Activity allowances by four hours (standard 2-for-1 penalty) at the earliest opportunity for in-person countable activities.

Women's soccer

Infraction: A coach mistakenly replied to an email from prospective student-athlete prior to the permissible date of first correspondence. Corrective actions: 1. Rules education was provided to the women’s soccer staff. 2. The coach was issued a letter of admonishment. 3. The entire coaching staff was prohibited from sending recruiting materials, including electronic

Men's track

Infraction: Four student-athletes participated prior to signing the Student-Athlete Statement and Drug Testing Consent forms. Corrective actions 1. The certification process, especially involving midyear enrollees, was reviewed. 2. The assistant AD, responsible for eligibility certification, and Director of Compliance, responsible for assigning required paperwork to new student-athletes, were issued letters of admonishment. 3. Rules education was provided to staff with respect to required pre-certification paperwork.

Women's track

Infraction: A women’s track student-athlete missed class to attend a practice session. Corrective actions 1. Rules Education was provided to the athletics department. 2. Rules education was provided to all student-athletes. 3. The student-athlete was withheld from 2 hours and 30 minutes of Countable Athletically Related Activity (2-for-1 penalty).