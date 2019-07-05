Alabama’s athletic department on Friday self-reported 16 minor NCAA violations from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019. A document posted to the university’s website just before 5 p.m. CT revealed the infractions. Two of the violations were committed by the football team, both relating to recruiting. The men's basketball team and women's rowing team each had the most violations with three. Here is a full list of violations broken down by sport:



Football

Infraction: Assistant coach called a prospective student-athlete twice in one week outside of a contact period. Corrective action: The entire coaching staff was prohibited from making or receiving calls and sending electronic correspondence to the involved prospective student-athlete for a two week period. Infraction: Assistant coach had contact with prospects prior to the permissible time period. Corrective action: 1. Assistant coach was not permitted to participate in any off-campus recruiting for 30 days. 2. In-person contact (on or off campus) with the prospective student-athletes involved in the violation was prohibited until 30 days following the first permissible date for in-person off-campus contact. Limited to no more than one additional off-campus contact with the involved prospects. 3. Rules education provided to the entire staff.

Men's basketball

Infraction: Student athletes received extra benefits involving pregame access to sideline and access to special seating area during home football contest. Corrective action: 1. Declared involved SAs ineligible, until repayment of the value of the benefits received. 2. Involved SAs were not be allowed complimentary access to the next home football game 3. Extensive rules education on boosters provided to the MBB team 4. A letter of admonishment and rules education provided to involved booster 5. Rules education for coaches, venue staff 6. Compliance continues to actively monitor special seating Infraction: 5 PSAs were provided personalized desserts during Official visits Corrective action: 1. Letters of admonishment and rules education issued to all involved individuals 2. Permissible number of recruiting days reduced from 130 to 120 (2 for each PSA) 3. 5 PSAs declared ineligible, reinstated Infraction: New hire name was not sent to conference office to review his compliance background. Corrective action: Rules Education was provided to the staff.

Baseball

Infraction: Institution did not submit final high school transcript for six student-athletes certified pursuant to the early academic certification exception. Corrective action: 1. HS graduation status verified 2. Final transcripts submitted to the Eligibility Center 3. Reviewed process and procedure for document submission

Softball

Infraction: The Athletic Department’s Softball account posted a Twitter thread revealing the team’s new uniforms, and in the post listed the apparel company’s twitter account. Corrective action: 1. Rules Education was provided to the entire Athletic Department on the proper use of student-athletes in social media posts involving commercial products. 2. The thread was removed from the social media platform. Infraction: Institution did not submit final high school transcript for six student-athletes certified pursuant to the early academic certification exception. Corrective action: 1. HS graduation status verified 2. Final transcripts submitted to the Eligibility Center 3. Reviewed process and procedure for document submission

Gymnastics

Infraction: Head coach sent text message to PSA prior to first permissible date Corrective action: The entire coaching staff was prohibited from sending recruiting materials, including electronic correspondence, to the PSA involved for 60 days after the first permissible date (9/1/2019). Infraction: Coach sent text message to PSA prior to first permissible date Corrective action: TBD

Men's golf

Infraction: Prospective Student-Athlete made an unofficial visit to campus during a dead period. Corrective action: 1. Rules Education was provided to the Men’s Golf staff. 2. Coach was issued a letter of admonishment. 3. Compliance Coordinator was issued a letter of admonishment. 4. Counted this as one of the permissible contacts for 2018-2019, and it reduced the number of additional contacts by one for the remainder of the year. 5. Limited further telephone calls and electronic correspondence between any staff member and the PSA for 60 days. 6. Limited in-person contact (on or off campus) with the PSA for six calendar months. 7. Both involved staff members were prohibited from participating in any off-campus recruiting activity for 45 consecutive calendar days beginning January 2, 2019.

Soccer

Infraction: Coach inadvertently phoned the mother of a prospective student-athlete prior to the permissible date to initiate telephone calls. Corrective action: 1. Rules Education was provided to the Women’s Soccer Staff. 2. A letter of Admonishment was issued to the Coach. 3. The Women’s Soccer staff was prohibited from calling the PSA for a period of two weeks following the first permissible date to initiate phone calls. Infraction: Coach mistakenly replied to an email from PSA prior to the permissible date of first correspondence. Corrective action: 1. Rules Education was provided to the Women’s Soccer staff. 2. Coach was issued a letter of admonishment. 3. The entire coaching staff was prohibited from sending recruiting materials, including electronic correspondence, to the PSA involved for 60 days after the first permissible date.

Women's Tennis

Infraction: Coach had contact with a PSA who had signed a National Letter of Intent with another institution Corrective action: 1. Institution ceased contact with PSA 2. Rules education provided 3. $500 fine

Volleyball

Infraction: Coach inadvertently called the number of PSA prior to the first permissible date to make a phone call. Corrective action: 1. Rules Education was provided to the Volleyball Staff. 2. A letter of Admonishment was issued to the Coach.

Rowing