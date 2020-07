Andrew Bone provides the latest on Five-star Amarius Mims, the no. 1 ranked tackle in the country and also provides and update on Tunmise Adeleye who is a Five-star defensive lineman that is committed to Ohio State.

Is Alabama making up ground on Mims? Is there a possibility that Alabama flips Adeleye? Bone has the latest.

