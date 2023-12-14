Alabama is adding a former Michigan assistant to its staff in time for its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the Wolverines. According to a report from The Athletic, the Crimson Tide is hiring former Michigan linebackers coach George Helow.

Helow, 36, is expected to begin work with Alabama immediately and could provide the Tide with some valuable insight into Michigan’s program.

Helow most recently coached linebackers for the Wolverines from 2021-22. Before that, he spent the 2020 season coaching special teams and inside linebackers at Maryland. His longest coaching stint was with Colorado State where he worked from 2016-19, progressing from a graduate assistant before coaching linebackers, and safeties.

Helow, a Jacksonville, Florida native, got his coaching start at Alabama as a defensive intern in 2012. He spent the 2013 season as a defensive graduate assistant at Florida State. From there, he spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons coaching safeties at Georgia.

Earlier this month, Alabama outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler accepted the defensive coordinator job at Mississippi State. Hutzler is expected to remain on Alabama’s staff throughout the remainder of its run in the College Football Playoff. However, Helow could be in a position to take his place next season.

No. 4 Alabama will face top-ranked Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. The national championship game will be held on Jan. 8 in Houston.