By the Numbers: Key Stats That Defined Alabama’s Win Over Georgia

Alabama enjoyed a mostly stressful free win against Georgia, defeating the Bulldogs by 21 with a final score of 90-69.

The Crimson Tide went on an early run led by five-star freshman Aiden Sherrell and never relinquished the lead from early in the first half. Mark Sears bounced back in front of the home crowd with a 20-point performance, while Grant Nelson added 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Before we move on to next Saturday’s matchup between Alabama and Arkansas, here are five key numbers that defined the Tide’s win over the Bulldogs.

20 – In his 11 minutes on the floor, sophomore forward Mouhamed Dioubate made his presence felt, posting a plus-20 plus-minus. His effort earned him the Hard Hat Award for the fourth time in five games. Dioubate finished with six points, one offensive rebound, five defensive rebounds, and a steal.

After the game, Alabama head coach Nate Oats emphasized the importance of the team's depth and the ability of bench players to make an immediate impact.“I think that kind of speaks to our depth,” Oats said. “Dioubate, plus-20, only played 11 and a half minutes. We’ve got guys that impact the game in a short amount of time. I think what some of our guys are having to figure out is you may not get a ton of minutes, but it’s what you do in your minutes. And then if you play well, your minutes are gonna go up.”

82.6 – Alabama has struggled at the free-throw line for much of the season, ranking No. 236 nationally with a 70.4% free-throw percentage. However, their win over Georgia showed improvement, as the Crimson Tide shot 82.6% from the charity stripe.Mark Sears, Jarin Stevenson, Aiden Sherrell, and LaBarron Phylon were all perfect from the line, and Grant Nelson hit five of his eight attempts.

182 – Five-star freshman Aiden Sherrell played a season-high 20 minutes against the Bulldogs, posting his best offensive rating of the season on KenPom at 182. The big man was electric in an early 14-point run by Alabama, scoring eight points, including two three-pointers.

After the game, Oats emphasized that his top-ranked freshman has the green light to shoot.

“We just keep encouraging him to shoot,” Oats said. “I tell him, in my mind, he's a 40 percent shooter. Don’t worry about what the numbers say. As long as your feet are set and you're stepping in, it’s a good shot; let it fly. He's happy to see the first one go in, and he hit the next one too.”

.737 – Georgia averaged just .737 points per possession in the first half, marking one of Alabama's top defensive performances of the season. The Crimson Tide held the Bulldogs to an SEC-play low 38.2% effective field goal percentage on KenPom, with strong defensive contributions from several players.

25.7 – Despite the win, Alabama recorded its second-highest turnover percentage of the season against Georgia at 25.7%. Mark Sears led the team with six turnovers, while Grant Nelson and Chris Youngblood each had three.

After the game, Oats said that he is relying on his veteran leadership to take responsibility for the mistakes and correct them

.“We’ve got to get it fixed,” Oats said. “I hope we’re mature enough that we understand, and I think we will. I mean, like I said, 12 of the 20 turnovers came from three of our fifth-year seniors. So I hope those guys are mature enough to understand you can learn just as much off a win as you can off a loss.”