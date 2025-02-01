How Alabama’s latest win reflects players making the most of their minutes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball was able to unleash its depth in its 90-69 win over Georgia on Saturday. The Crimson Tide dominated the first half defensively, then did the same on the offensive end in the second half to improve to 8-1 in SEC play. Every available player saw the floor, including walk-on Max Scharnowski, who was able to play the final two minutes of the Tide’s blowout win.

Alabama’s deep roster was what made it the preseason favorite in the SEC and a team touted for a repeat appearance in the Final Four this season. Alabama coach Nate Oats built one of the best teams in the country with an assembly of fifth-year seniors, top transfers and high-rated freshmen.

That depth allows Oats to make calls like subbing out center Clifford Omoruyi after he picked up two fouls in the opening 10 minutes. Backup center Aiden Sherrell came in and played his best game in an Alabama uniform to date, finishing with 12 points and seven rebounds and again showcasing why Alabama is such a difficult team to stop given the number of elite players on its roster.

Instead of shrinking in a smaller role than he’s used to, Omoruyi shined in just 15 minutes of action. He led Alabama with 11 rebounds and added six points and a block, following up another solid performance against No. 14 Mississippi State on Wednesday.

“In 15 minutes to have 11 rebounds, four on the offensive end, pretty impressive,” Oats said of Omoruyi. “This is what we’ve been trying to sell all these guys. With our depth, it’s what you do in your minutes. It’s not necessarily how many minutes you get. Outside of Sears, nobody played more than 27 minutes. [Chris Youngblood] was right at 27. And then everybody that’s on scholarship played over 12. [Mouhamed] Dioubate was hurt or he would’ve gone over 12.”

Impressive depth is great on paper, but it can be a challenge to get all of that talent to buy into sacrificing bigger roles in favor of team success. Oats has seen a high level of buy-in from his players accepting and making the most of whatever role they get. Both Omoruyi Diobuate’s performances Saturday are perfect examples. Oats yet again praised the hardworking backup forward for his effort Saturday.

“What he did in his minutes to be plus-12 in 11:30, ridiculous,” Oats said. “He won the Hard Hat. 20 blue-collar points in 11 and a half minutes. It’s ridiculous what he does in there. “In the amount of minutes some of these guys played what they really get done like Cliff, Mo Dioubate are right up there at the top.”

Alabama will need to keep getting performances like it got from two of its key pieces in the frontcourt going forward. Others like sophomore guard Aden Holloway have thrived in reserve roles, helping the Tide become a juggernaut this season and allowing Oats to be crafty with his rotations during games, knowing he has a capable cast of players to fill certain roles.

Much of Alabama’s positive bench production stems from players performing well in practice. Oats labeled Alabama’s practices in the buildup to its win over Mississippi State as some of the best the team as had. Those good habits benefitted the Tide yet again in Saturday’s win.

Oats is hoping both positive practice habits and players’ sustained unselfishness will help re-generate the form of a few players recovering from injuries. Guard Labaron Philon hurt his ankle in the leadup to the LSU game and has been dealing with it since. Forward Derrion Reid played in his second game back after missing four straight. The pair had the only negative stat lines against Georgia, combining for just two points and four turnovers.

“They gotta get back in the groove,” Oats said. “They’ve been out too long. When you miss practice reps, you don’t play well. I don’t even really expect them to play well to be honest with you. You can’t just miss all these reps and expect to walk in and be good.

Oats isn’t worried about the pair’s effort, which is a credit to both players and the culture Alabama has created to get the most out of its entire roster. With many of the Tide’s other reserves on upward trajectories, Oats wants to see the same eventual impact as the two freshmen return to the high level of play they've both shown in spurts thus far.

“They gotta live with [athletic trainer Clarke Holter] today, tomorrow, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,” Oats said. “They gotta get healthy so they get can practice reps so they can get back in the flow and get playing like they’re capable of playing.

“Their effort is great. I’ve got no issue with their effort, but you kinda look at — the two of them combined to go 0-for-6 [vs. Georgia]. It’s hard. If you don’t get practice rep — they go 0-for-6 and had four assists to four turnovers between the two of them. They’re not trying to play bad. It’s just, in order to play well we gotta get you reps. They’re missing game reps. They’re missing practice reps. So we gotta get those two healthy so they can help us down this stretch run.”

Alabama has a week off before it looks to get the most from its bench yet again in a road matchup against Arkansas. That should help on the recovery front for Reid and Philon, while the rest of the Tide’s bench players can continue setting the tone in the practice gym in order to unleash it on the back half of the Tide’s season.

The Tide faces the Razorbacks at 7 p.m. CT next Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.