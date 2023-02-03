One of the leading candidates for Alabama’s opening at defensive coordinator is off the board. According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Low, Alabama analyst Todd Grantham has decided to return to the NFL as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints.

Earlier this Tide Illustrated reported that Grantham was a viable candidate for Alabama’s defensive coordinator position if the team was unable to hire its top target, Jeremy Pruitt. Tide Illustrated can confirm that Grantham interviewed for the position but has elected to go another route.

Grantham, 56, joined Alabama’s staff as a defensive analyst last summer after spending the previous four seasons as Florida’s defensive coordinator. Grantham also has defensive coordinator experience at Mississippi State (2017), Louisville (2014-16), Georgia (2010-13) and the Cleveland Browns (2005-07). Grantham also has past experience working under Saban, serving as his defensive line coach at Michigan State from 1996-98 before serving as an analyst last season.'

“Todd’s been a defensive coordinator, in college, in this league (SEC) for a long time," Saban said after adding him as an analyst last year. "So [Grantham] can add significant knowledge and experience on how to help solve some of the issues and problems that we have."

