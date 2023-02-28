Alabama fans will hear a familiar voice during Crimson Tide football games this fall. Eli Gold will return to the broadcast booth next season, according to a Twitter post from commentator Jim Ross.

After stepping away from the booth last season, Gold announced in January that he had been diagnosed with a "treatable form of cancer.” At that time he stated he was already making progress and hoped to get back behind the mic again soon.

Gold has been the radio broadcaster for Alabama football and basketball games the past 34 years. He is also the host of the weekly radio show “Hey Coach” which features current Crimson Tide coaches, including Nick Saban in the fall.

"Eli has done a fantastic job of being the voice of our iconic brand at the University of Alabama for a long, long time," Saban said during his Nick's Kids Foundation event at Bryant-Denny Stadium in August. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and we certainly hope that he has a speedy recovery. He’s a good friend. He's been a great ambassador for the University of Alabama, and we appreciate all he's done, more than you know."

Gold, 68, is under contract to be the voice of Alabama football through the 2023 season but was expected to continue his role past that date.