Recruits talk Alabama summer camp II

Four-star athlete Nick Cull was one of the standout performers during Alabama’s camp on Saturday, catching the eye of several Crimson Tide coaches. Chief among those was Nick Saban who took some time to meet with the Donalsonville, Ga. native later in the day.

“It went great,” Cull said. “He (Saban) said I had great ball skills. He said I impressed him today at camp. We vibed great. When we were camping, he was over there giving me some tips on everything. His personality, when it comes to football, he ain’t smiling too much. That’s the type of coach that I like.”

Along with doling out some praise, Saban told Cull, 5-foot-11, 176 pounds, that he’d like to see him put on some more weight. Alabama currently sees the do-it-all defensive back fitting in at safety or Star at the next level. Cull, who plays receiver, cornerback, safety and nickelback for Seminole County High School, said he is hoping to bulk up to 185 pounds by the start of his senior season this fall.

Saturday marked Cull’s first trip to Alabama as he continues his summer tour across the Southeast. The four-star was able to take a tour of the Tide’s facilities and said he was particularly impressed with Alabama’s recovery program as part of the team’s new sports science center.

However, Alabama’s tradition is ultimately what sets Tuscaloosa, Ala. apart from other stops.

“It’s their culture and tradition and the players they produce,” Cull said. “Everybody that comes out of Alabama is really outstanding because of the culture. They produce champions. They really produce some great guys in the secondary. That’s what I love about them. How they love my game and how my game fits into their scheme, that’s what really sticks out to me.”

Cull said he’s currently looking for someone to build him a graphic for when he announces his top schools in the near future. He said the list will likely feature five or six programs with Alabama firmly in the mix.

Cull, who plans on making his college decision sometime during his senior season, is planning to return to Alabama sometime this fall for an official visit. He also has official visits lined up for Miami, South Carolina and Florida.