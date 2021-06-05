Alabama offer an amazing feeling for Swedish tight end

Recruits from all across the country compete in the Nick Saban Football Camps every year. It's very rare for a player from Europe to travel to Tuscaloosa let alone earn an offer from the Crimson Tide.

PPI is an organization based in Europe that helps promote high school football players for 'American' football. Theodore 'Theo' Melin Öhrström, 2023 tight end from Rig Academy in Uppsala, Sweden, was part of the group traveling this month to several camps in the United States.

He participated in Alabama's second camp of the week on Saturday and quickly caught the attention of the Tide coaching staff including head coach Nick Saban. Öbrström had a great showing and earned an offer from the best college football program in the country.

"It really was," Öbrström said when asked if it was an exciting day for him. "It was very different from what I am used to back in Sweden, but I really liked it. I thought the campus was very nice.

"The camp was really intense, but I knew what I wanted out of it when I got there. I just had to give it my all.

"It was incredible meeting with Coach Saban. Just being invited to his office was an amazing feeling. We talked a little bit about what football is like in Sweden and about the camp."

Öbrström has followed the University of Alabama football program for a while. He said he loved seeing everything about the elite program and hopes to return to Tuscaloosa this fall.

"I am a big fan of the culture and the way they develop players," he said. "I would love to be able to come out for a game, and it's definitely something I will talk to my family about. I talked to them (the camp/offer). It was an amazing feeling."

Offers have also been extended from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kansas State and Minnesota. He will remain in the U.S. until July when he concludes his summer tour at The Opening in Los Angeles on July 1-3.

The very intriguing prospect measured 6-foot-5.5, 243-pounds on Saturday. Öbrström mentioned how football is small in Sweden, but happy he attends a great football program at Rig Academy.