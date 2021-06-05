Rivals250 DB earns Alabama offer

Austin Ausberry, Rivals250 cornerback from University Lab School in Baton Rouge, did exceptional at the Crimson Tide's second football camp on Saturday.

"I felt blessed and humbled," Ausberry said after receiving a scholarship offer from Alabama. "Coach Saban told me they want me at safety. I worked out as corner to show my versatility, but I always planned to play safety in college.

"I liked how they were teaching us. Coach Saban and the cornerbacks coach (Jay Valai) gave me some good tips. They were just talking about coverages and schemes."

The Power 5 schools who have offered scholarships include Alabama, Arizona State, LSU and Mississippi State. His offer list will likely explode after reeling in an offer from the defending national champions. Ausberry liked what he saw and heard during his trip to Tuscaloosa.



"I like how Coach Saban talks about the process and discipline." he said.

Ausberry said he is close with Alabama junior linebacker Christian Harris who was "excited" when he heard the news of the offer. The two train together when Harris returns home to Louisiana. Harris also attended University Lab School in Baton Rouge.

"He said he loves it and that you gotta be a dawg to play there," Ausberry said of what Harris told him about playing for the Crimson Tide.

He measured 6-foot-1, 197-pounds in Tuscaloosa. He is not in any rush to make a decision and no favorites at this time. Ausberry will attend camp at Notre Dame on Sunday.