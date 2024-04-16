Spring camp has closed, and the NCAA spring transfer window has opened. Alabama’s roster figures to change a bit over the next two weeks. Before it does, Tide Illustrated is taking a stab at the Crimson Tide’s projected depth chart based on what we know coming out of camp. Today, we’ll start with the offense.

Advertisement

QB

Jalen Milroe, R-Jr Ty Simpson, R-So. Dylan Lonergan, R-Fr./Austin Mack, R-Fr. Outlook: Jalen Milroe is QB1, but Ty Simpson is still along for the ride. Hours before the portal opened, a report from Tide 100.9 revealed that Simpson will not explore a transfer and expects to remain with Alabama this fall. Tide Illustrated has learned that decision came after Simpson and his family met with first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer on Sunday. Even with Simpson staying, Milroe is the clear favorite to retain his starting job from last season. The redshirt junior worked exclusively with the first-team offense this spring and received plenty of praise from coaches and teammates while doing so. Still, Simpson put together arguably the best camp of any Alabama quarterback and will continue to push Milroe for the starting spot this fall. Dylan Lonergan was the No. 3 option during A-Day as 17-year-old Washington transfer Austin Mack was the last quarterback in the rotation. Those spots are still somewhat fluid coming out of camp, as the two redshirt freshmen continue to develop.

RB

Jam Miller, Jr. Justice Haynes, So. Richard Young, R-Fr. Daniel Hill, Fr. Kevin Riley, Fr. Outlook: Jam Miller and Justice Haynes shared the start during the A-Day scrimmage, as Alabama’s offense came out in a two-back set. While that didn’t serve as any sort of symbol regarding the depth chart, it is a good representation of how Alabama views its backfield. We’ll call Miller 1A at the moment. The junior is coming off an MVP performance during A-Day, where he led the team with 83 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on eight carries. He is also the most complete back on the roster and was the unit’s highest-graded pass blocker last season, according to Pro Football Focus. That being said, Haynes could also end up as Alabama’s starter this fall. The sophomore led the backfield during practice this spring. He’s also coming off a promising display in the Rose Bowl, where he carried the ball four times for 31 yards against a top-ranked Michigan defense. Regardless of where Haynes and Miller fall on the depth chart, they should receive plenty of touches this fall. Richard Young should also be a part of the rotation. The redshirt freshman is coming off a strong A-Day of his own, rushing for 29 yards and a touchdown on seven carries during the scrimmage. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound back slipped under the radar after redshirting last year. However, his ability to run through defenders over the weekend is a good reminder of his Rivals100 talent

WR-Z

Germie Bernard Jr. Emmanuel Henderson, Jr. Rico Scott, Fr. Outlook: Germie Bernard starred on A-Day, reeling in a team-high 122 yards on three receptions. The Washington transfer managed to record 34 catches for 419 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season despite playing behind a trio of future NFL receivers in Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillon. After following DeBoer to Alabama, he could take on the lead role for the Tide this fall. Emmanuel Henderson is another intriguing option. The junior recorded three catches for 21 yards over the weekend and pairs nice athleticism with a 6-foot-1, 185-pound frame.

WR X

Kendrick Law, Jr. Caleb Odom, Fr. Jarin Hamilton, R-Fr. Amari Jefferson, Fr. Jalen Hale, So. (injured) Outlook: Entering the spring, Jalen Hale was the projected starter at the X receiver spot. However, the sophomore suffered what will likely be a season-ending knee injury earlier this month. When asked about the X receiver position last week, DeBoer said he was looking for someone who he could isolate on 1-on-1 routes as well as a player who could take the top off the defense. DeBoer also mentioned that his X receiver won’t always line up outside and could see some reps in the slot. Kendrick Law served as the starter in the X role on A-day. While the 5-foot-11 receiver isn’t someone who will go up and win jump balls, he does block well on the perimeter and can fend off press coverage at the line of scrimmage. If Deboer is looking for someone to replicate what Odunze did for him at Washington last season, Caleb Odom is his best bet. While the freshman is unlikely to come close to matching the Biletnikoff finalist’s production from last year, his 6-foot-5, 215-pound frame should allow him to make contested catches downfield. Jarin Hamilton (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) also saw first-team reps this spring and is another name to watch here.

WR-H

Kobe Prentice, Jr. Ryan Williams, Fr. Cole Adams, R-Fr. Aeryn Hampton, Fr. Outlook: This is one of the deepest spots in Alabama’s offense. The Crimson Tide has several smaller, shifty receivers capable of making plays in the slot. Even Bernard spent the majority of his time inside while with Washington last season. Prentice is coming off a strong camp and should enter the fall as Alabama’s starting slot receiver. However, five-star freshman Ryan Williams is poised to make an impact once he joins the team this summer and also appears best suited for an inside role during his first season. Cole Adams’ name often gets overlooked, but the redshirt freshman recorded a few big gains during Alabama’s three scrimmages and could develop into a surprise contributor this year.

TE-Y

C.J. Dippre, Sr. Ty Lockwood, R-Fr. Danny Lewis Jr, R-So. Jay Lindsey, Fr.

TE-H

Josh Cuevas, R-Jr. Robbie Ouzts, Sr. Jay Lindsey, Fr. Outlook: It’s best not to get too caught up in the tight end roles as every member of the group is capable of serving at both the Y and H positions. Washington transfer Josh Cuevas is coming off a productive spring and appears to have a role in this year’s offense. Meanwhile, C.J. Dippre looks like the top player in the unit and should take the starting Y role. It will be interesting to see what Cuevas’ arrival means for Robbie Ouzts, who proved he can be a useful blocker last fall. Ty Lockwood has also appeared to rise up the depth chart and should see more playing time after appearing in just two games during his debut season last year.

LT

Kadyn Proctor, So (announced transfer) Naquil, Betrand, R-Fr. Outlook: Kadyn Proctor hasn’t officially rejoined Alabama, but sources confirmed to Tide Illustrated that the five-star tackle is indeed set to rejoin the Crimson Tide after previously transferring back home to Iowa in January. Proctor will need to improve on his freshman performance last season, but his starting experience should see him step back into his blindside role at Alabama. With Proctor gone, Elijah Pritchett served as the Tide’s first-team left tackle this spring. Pritchett, a redshirt sophomore, will now likely flip over to the right side where he’ll compete with redshirt freshmen Wilkin Formby and Miles McVay for the other starting tackle spot. Naquil Betrand is a name to watch in the future, but the Texas A&M transfer still needs to develop before he sees the field.

LG

Tyler Booker, Jr. Olaus Alinen, R-Fr. William Sanders, Fr. Outlook: The only thing moving Tyler Booker out of the starting left guard role would be a switch to another position. Last week, the junior revealed that he spent a little time at tackle this spring. However, with the pending addition of Proctor, Booker seems likely to stick at guard. Olaus Alinen continues to grow and will have no better role model in front of him than Booker.

C

James Brockermeyer, R-Jr. Parker Brailsford, R-So Joseph Ionata, Fr. Outlook: It will be interesting to see how the situation with Parker Brailsford plays out after the Washington transfer sat out the majority of spring camp while dealing with non-football-related issues. At the moment, James Brockermeyer looks to be the clear leader for the starting center role. Joseph Ionata filled in for Brailsford on the second team this spring. William Sanders also spent time at center this spring, as first-year offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic stated he’s trying to get several of his linemen comfortable with snapping the ball.

RG

Jaeden Roberts, R-Jr. Roq Montgomery, R-Fr. Casey Poe, Fr. Outlook: Jaeden Roberts’ leg injury wasn’t serious enough to keep him out of A-Day. That’s a good sign for Alabama as the 6-foot-5, 316-pound guard figures to be a key cog in its offensive front this fall. While Roberts is a shoo-in for the starting spot at right guard, Roq Montgomery is showing signs of growth and should provide nice depth in his second season.

RT