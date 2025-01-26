Tide Pod: How Alabama beat LSU without Mark Sears in second half

Jack and Tony recap Alabama’s 80-73 win over LSU. The show starts with their take on Nate Oats’ decision to bench Mark Sears in the second half and which players stepped up in his absence, including Chris Youngblood, Aden Holloway, Clifford Omoruyi and Mouhamed Dioubate. The show continues with a look at how Alabama’s second-half defense helped it avoid disaster against the Tigers and what it will take for the Tide to pickup a road win against Mississippi State on Wednesday. The show finishes with a quick Senior Bowl preview and what Tony will be watching for in Mobile.

Watch above or listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6FtbaH7YBa83OEqASQB18V?si=xc6h58gPSvWT0M6nIOfSMw