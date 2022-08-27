Alabama will release its official depth chart Monday ahead of its season opener against Utah State on Sept. 3 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Before starters are announced, Tide Illustrated is taking its best stab at how the Crimson Tide will line up this season. After delving into the offense Friday, we’ll look at the defense today.

DE

Justin Eboigbe, Sr. Jamil Burroughs, Jr. Monkell Goodwine, R-Fr Khurtiss Perry, Fr./Isaiah Hastings, Fr.

DT

D.J. Dale, Sr. Tim Smith, Jr./Jaheim Oatis, Fr. Tim Keenan III, R-Fr.

DE

Byron Young, Sr. Jah-Marien Latham, R-So. Damon Payne, R-Fr./Anquin Barnes, R-Fr. Outlook: We aren’t changing our projected front three from earlier this month as Byron Young, D.J. Dale and Justin Eboigbe return as senior starters. However, there will be plenty of competition behind that trio. None of the returning starters quite match the interior pass rush Phidarian Mathis created last season. That’s where Jamil Burroughs, Tim Smith and Jaheim Oatis come into play. Look for those three to rotate in on passing downs when Alabama needs to press the pocket. Oatis, who lost more than 70 pounds since his senior year of high school last year, could provide an instant impact during his debut season. “I think the strength of that group is probably the numbers,” Nick Saban said of his defensive line last week. “We have some decent depth. We’ve got to keep developing guys to be able to play with a little more consistency. We’ve got some good pass rushers, but they’re mostly the outside-backer-type guys. We’ve got to do a better job of pushing the pocket inside, but that group works hard and we have some experience. But we also have some young guys that I think can add to the depth and make a contribution.”

Jack LB

Will Anderson Jr., Jr. Chris Braswell, Jr. Keanu Koht, R-Fr.

Mike LB

Henry To’oTo’o, Sr. Kendrick Blackshire, So. Jihaad Campbell, Fr.

Will LB

Jaylen Moody, R-Sr. Deontae Lawson, R-Fr. Ian Jackson, R-Fr./Shawn Murphy, Fr.

Sam LB

Dallas Turner, So. Quandarrius Robinson, R-So. Demouy Kennedy, Jr./Jeremiah Alexander, Fr. Outlook: As far as first-team spots are concerned, the only opening here is at the Will linebacker position where Jaylen Moody and Deontae Lawson are competing. Earlier this week, Saban spoke about the importance of the mental aspect of the inside linebacker roles, pointing out that if someone doesn’t plug the correct lane, it could leave the defense susceptible to giving up big gains. While both Moody and Lawson are capable of handling the duties at Will linebacker, the redshirt senior gets the nod here due to his experience. Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner will retain their roles at Jack and Sam linebacker respectively, but look for fellow five-star talent Chris Braswell to join them on the field on passing downs. Earlier this offseason, Anderson hinted at such a package. “It would be very lethal, very scary, violent guys,” Anderson said. “I’m not gonna go into too much depth, but when the season comes, you guys will see.” Another pass rusher to keep an eye on is redshirt sophomore, Quandarrius Robinson. According to sources, the former Rivals100 recruit performed well in last weekend’s scrimmage, tallying three sacks while making himself at home in the backfield.

CB

Kool-Aid McKinstry, So. Terrion Arnold, R-Fr. Tre’Quan Fegans, Fr. / Earl Little Jr., Fr.

CB

Khyree Jackson, Sr. Eli Ricks, Jr. Jahquez Robinson, Jr./Antonio Kite, Fr.

Star

Brian Branch, Jr. Malachi Moore, Jr. Jake Pope, Fr.

Safety

Jordan Battle, Sr. Jake Pope, Fr./DeVonta Smith, So.

Safety