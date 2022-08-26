Alabama will release its official depth chart Monday ahead of its season opener against Utah State on Sept. 3 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Before starters are announced, Tide Illustrated is taking its best stab at how the Crimson Tide will line up this season. Today we’ll begin with the offense.

QB

Bryce Young, Jr. Jalen Milroe, R-Fr. Ty Simpson, Fr. Outlook: Nothing changes here from our projected depth chart to open up camp. Bryce Young is coming off a stellar second scrimmage, completing all but a few of his passes while throwing for roughly 350 yards and four touchdowns last weekend, according to sources. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner seems poised for another record-breaking season before bouncing to the NFL next spring. As for Alabama’s other two options, both Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson have had their moments during camp. Sources tell Tide Illustrated that Milroe has made a dramatic improvement since his debut season last year and heads into the fall as the Crimson Tide’s clear No. 2 option.

RB

Jahmyr Gibbs, Jr. Jase McClellan, Jr. Trey Sanders, R-Jr./Roydell Williams, Jr. Jamarion Miller, Fr. Outlook: The only alteration here is the subtraction of freshman Emmanuel Henderson Jr., who has been moved out to receiver. Following an impressive spring camp, Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs further cemented his spot as the lead back of the unit, showing off his big-play ability several times over the past month. Jase McClellan is back to 100 percent after suffering a season-ending knee injury last October. Like Gibbs, he offers a nice pass-catching ability out of the backfield and can be used in a variety of ways. Given Alabama’s depth, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see packages where it uses both backs on the field at the same time. “I see ourselves as both great receiving backs,” McClellan said. “We can run through the holes. He’s got speed, and as they say, we got power. We both work together. It’s a good combination of backs.” Trey Sanders and Roydell Williams shouldn’t be counted out either. Like McClellan, Williams has recovered from a season-ending knee injury last year. The 5-foot-10, 212-pound bowling ball is arguably Alabama’s toughest runner and could come in handy during short-yardage situations. Sanders might have the most talent of anyone in the group and could shoot up the depth chart if he can regain the form he was in coming out of high school as the top back in the 2019 class.

WR Z

Jermaine Burton, Jr. Tyler Harrell, Jr. Shazz Preston, Fr. Emmanuel Henderson, Fr. Isaiah Bond, Fr.

WR X

Ja’Corey Brooks, So Traeshon Holden, Jr. Aaron Anderson, Fr. Thaiu Jones-Bell, Jr.

WR Slot

JoJo Earle, So. (injured)/Kobe Prentice Christian Leary, So. Kendrick Law, Fr. Outlook: Injuries shook up Alabama’s receiving corps this month as sophomore JoJo Earle (foot) and freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) are currently out while Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell is just beginning to turn the corner after dealing with a sprained foot earlier in camp. Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton has been the unit’s most consistent option while sophomore Ja’Corey Brooks appears poised pick up where he left off toward the end of his freshman year last season. This month has seen the emergence of junior Traeshon Holden and freshman Kobe Prentice, who have worked their way into starting contention during camp. According to sources, Holden hauled in five catches, including three long touchdowns last weekend. Meanwhile, Prentice, who has been clocked with 4.3 speed, has recorded a handful of receptions in both of the Crimson Tide’s scrimmages this month. Earle is expected to recover from his foot injury by October and should slide into the rotation upon his return. Fellow sophomore Christian Leary is also someone to watch at the slot position.

TE

Cameron Latu, R-Sr. (injured) Miles Kitselman, So./Robbie Outz, So. Amari Niblack, Fr./Danny Lewis Jr., Fr./Elijah Brown, Fr. Outlook: Alabama is missing Cameron Latu as it doesn’t have another like-for-like replacement for the redshirt senior at the tight end position. Sophomore Robbie Ouzts is expected to hold down the H-back role while junior college transfer Miles Kitselman is also in contention for a starting role during Latu’s absence. Freshman Amari Niblack is the best pass-catcher in the unit. Once the 6-foot-4, 225-pound freshman adds a bit more weight to his frame, he should develop into a major weapon. “The young guys, they're picking up on things really quickly,” Young said of the unit earlier this month. “I think that's a really good room. We have a really good coaching staff in the tight end room. Those young guys, you can see them after every practice, whether it was seven-on-seven in the offseason to now at camp, it feels like every practice, they take another step. They get a little more comfortable. They correct what happened last practice, so I'm excited to watch the tight end group develop.”

LT

Tyler Steen, R-Sr. Damieon George Jr., Jr. Tommy Brockermeyer, R-Fr.



LG

Kendall Randolph, Gr. Tyler Booker, Fr. Jaeden Roberts, R-Fr.



C

Darrian Dalcourt, Sr. Seth McLaughlin, R-So. James Brockermeyer, R-Fr.



RG

Emil Ekiyor Jr., R-Sr. Javion Cohen, Jr. Terrence Ferguson II, R-Fr.



RT