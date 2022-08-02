Projecting Alabama's defensive depth chart heading into fall camp

Alabama begins its fall camp on Thursday as it will hold the first of 20 practices leading up to its season opener against Utah State on Sept. 3 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide returns plenty of talent, including arguably the nation’s best players on both sides of the ball in quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. Alabama also reloaded its roster this offseason, bringing in five college transfers in addition to signing the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class. Over the next month, we’ll learn more about how the reshaped roster fills out on the field. After examining the offense Monday, Tide Illustrated will take a look at how Alabama could line up on defense this season.

DE

Justin Eboigbe, Sr. Tim Smith, Jr. Monkell Goodwine, R-Fr Khurtiss Perry, Fr./Isaiah Hastings, Fr.

DT

D.J. Dale, Sr. Jamil Burroughs, Jr. Tim Keenan III, R-Fr. Jaheim Oatis, Fr.



DE

Byron Young, Sr. Jah-Marien Latham, R-So. Damon Payne, R-Fr. Anquin Barnes, R-Fr. Outlook: Alabama brings back a trio of experienced seniors in D.J. Dale, Byron Young and Justin Eboigbe, who have a combined 60 starts to their names. However, the excitement this offseason has stemmed from junior Jamil Burroughs, who emerged as an interior pass-rushing threat this spring, tallying a pair of sacks during the A-Day game. While Dale will retain his role at nose guard heading into his fourth season as a starter, Alabama could substitute Burroughs as a defensive tackle during passing situations. Despite the departures of Stephon Wynn and Braylen Ingraham, the Crimson Tide still has plenty of depth in the unit as Tim Smith and Jah-Marien Latham provide experience while former Rivals100 members Monkell Goodwine and Damon Payne look to break onto the scene in their second year with the team. It will also be interesting to watch Jaheim Oatis following his offseason transformation. After weighing 416 pounds last year, the 6-foot-5, defensive tackle is down to a lean 342 pounds.

Jack LB

Will Anderson Jr., Jr. Chris Braswell, Jr. Keanu Koht, R-Fr.



Mike LB

Henry To’oTo’o, Sr. Kendrick Blackshire, So. Jihaad Campbell, Fr.



Will LB

Jaylen Moody, R-Sr. Deontae Lawson, R-Fr. Ian Jackson, R-Fr. Shawn Murphy, Fr.



Sam LB

Dallas Turner, So. Quandarrius Robinson, R-So. Jeremiah Alexander, Fr. / Demouy Kennedy, Jr. Outlook: Alabama has an embarrassment of riches at the linebacker positions as it returns the nation’s top pass rushing duo in Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner as well as its leading tackler from last year in Henry To’oTo’o. If the spring is any indication, this year will also see the emergence of five-star junior edge rusher Chris Braswell, who tallied a pair of sacks during the A-Day game. According to sources, Alabama has a package that features Anderson, Braswell and Turner on the field at the same time. That’s more than enough to keep opposing quarterbacks up at night. One of Alabama’s biggest battles this fall will be at the Will linebacker position as redshirt senior Jaylen Moody and redshirt freshman Deontae Lawson will square off for the starting role. Both linebackers wrapped up solid springs on A-Day as Moody led all defenders with nine stops including a sack while Lawson recorded six tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry which led to an interception. Two reserves worth keeping an eye on are sophomore Kendrick Blackshire and freshman Jihaad Campbell. Blackshire, 6-foot-2, 233 pounds, carved out a role on special teams last year while Campbell, 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, is rated as the No. 29 overall player in this year’s class.

CB

Kool-Aid McKinstry, So. Terrion Arnold, R-Fr. Tre’Quan Fegans, Fr. / Earl Little Jr., Fr.

CB

Eli Ricks, Jr. Khyree Jackson, Sr. Jahquez Robinson, Jr.



Star

Brian Branch, Jr. Malachi Moore, Jr. Jake Pope, Fr.



Safety

Jordan Battle, Sr. Kristian Story, R-So.



Safety