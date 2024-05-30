The final stone in Alabama basketball’s infinity gauntlet is now secured. The Crimson Tide wrapped up its most exciting offseason in program history Wednesday with the news that starting guard Mark Sears and backup forward Jarin Stevenson withdrew their names from the NBA draft and will return to school for the coming season.

Alabama now returns five players — including three starters — from last year’s Final Four team. The Tide also added four highly-prized college transfers and landed the nation’s No. 3 recruiting class, which features four top-50 players.

Now that Nate Oats has assembled arguably the nation’s most talented roster, here’s a look at how he might utilize it on the court.