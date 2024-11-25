Premium content
Published Nov 25, 2024
Auburn linebacker blasts Ryan Williams, Alabama ahead of Iron Bowl
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
Auburn linebacker DeMarcus Riddick is starting Iron Bowl week with a bang. During a Monday media availability, the freshman defender took multiple shots at Alabama and its players ahead of Saturday’s game against the Crimson Tide.


Alabama is currently an 11.5-point favorite over Auburn, but that doesn’t seem to faze Riddick in the slightest. The Clanton, Alabama native not only predicted an upset for the Tigers this year but also said he wouldn’t lose to the Tide during his time on the Plains.


“Bama is a big rival team,” Riddick said. “Every rival team I played, I never lost to, and I will never lose, I will not lose to Alabama while I’m here.”


